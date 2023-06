Jost didn't get a qualifying offer from Buffalo, which will result in him becoming an unrestricted free agent Saturday, per Joe Yerdon of the Bleacher Report.

Jost had seven goals and 25 points in 71 appearances with Minnesota and Buffalo in 2022-23. He's coming off a two-year, $4 million contract and would have required a one-year, $2.25 million qualifying offer in order for the Sabres to retain his exclusive negotiating rights.