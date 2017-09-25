Play

Strachan's professional tryout agreement was terminated by Arizona on Monday.

The big, stay-at-home defenseman spent the vast majority of the past two seasons in the minors and with this development, it appears that he'll be playing in the AHL in 2017-18. In a league that increasingly values speed and skill, it's difficult to imagine the 32-year-old Strachan getting another chance in the NHL.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories