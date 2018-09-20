Karabacek cleared unconditional waivers, releasing him from the final year of his entry-level contract signed with Buffalo, John Wawrow of AP Sports reports.

Karabacek was barely able to crack the lineup with AHL Rochester last season (one game played), instead spending the year with ECHL Cincinnati, for which he notched zero goals and five assists in 28 contests. A decent prospect coming out of the QMJHL, the winger has never lived up to his billing after being selected 49th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft. It seems likely the 22-year-old's NHL dream is over and he will return to his native Czech Republic to hope to continue his professional career.