Vaclav Karabacek: Waived by Sabres
Karabacek cleared unconditional waivers, releasing him from the final year of his entry-level contract signed with Buffalo, John Wawrow of AP Sports reports.
Karabacek was barely able to crack the lineup with AHL Rochester last season (one game played), instead spending the year with ECHL Cincinnati, for which he notched zero goals and five assists in 28 contests. A decent prospect coming out of the QMJHL, the winger has never lived up to his billing after being selected 49th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft. It seems likely the 22-year-old's NHL dream is over and he will return to his native Czech Republic to hope to continue his professional career.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...