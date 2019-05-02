Nedorost will end his playing career and join BK Mlada Boleslav as assistant sports director, iSport.cz reports.

Following a seven-year stint in the KHL, Nedorost joined Plzen HC to end his career in his native Czech Republic where it began in 1998-99. The center was selected by the Avalanche with the 14th overall pick in the 2000 NHL Draft, but only played 67 games for the club in which he tallied six goals and seven helpers. A brief 32-game stop with Florida in 2003-04 would bring the 37-year-old's time in the NHL to a close.