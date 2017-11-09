Vadim Shipachyov: Makes retirement official
Shipachyov officially retired from the NHL on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Shipachyov's North American has finally come to a conclusion. Last season's leading scorer in the KHL, the pivot arrived in Vegas amidst much fanfare but was never really given a chance to prove himself in the world's best hockey league. Upon his retirement, Shipachyov is now eligible to join a KHL franchise immediately -- which he is expected to do. Vegas owns Shipachyov's NHL rights for the next five years, making a potential return to the NHL highly unlikely.
