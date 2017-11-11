Vadim Shipachyov: Officially signs KHL deal
Shipachyov signed a one-year deal with the KHL's SKA Saint Petersburg, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.
After an incredibly brief NHL stint, Shipachyov officially retired from the league, went back to Russia and signed with his former KHL club -- all in the last three days. It seemed that the Golden Knights could never find room for the 30-year-old forward on the roster, and he certainly wasn't happy with an AHL assignment. This move should just about put an end to his NHL career.
