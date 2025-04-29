Filppula announced his retirement from professional hockey Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Filppula has been out of the NHL since the 2020-21 campaign, when he played in 38 games for the Red Wings. Selected by Detroit in the third round of the 2002 NHL Draft, the Finnish center spent 16 years in the NHL, seeing action in 1056 games for the Wings, Lightning, Flyers and Islanders, in which he garnered 197 goals and 333 assists -- including winning the Stanley Cup in 2007-08 with Detroit.