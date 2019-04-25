Vasili Podkolzin: Struggling at World U-18's
Podkolzin tallied an assist to help lead Russia to a 6-0 victory over Belarus in quarterfinal action at the Under-18 World Championship in Sweden on Thursday.
In addition to his helper, Podkolzin fired a game-high 11 shots on goal for good measure. The Russians, as a team, finished the contest with a ridiculous 65 shots on goal. Although Podkolzin has had an underwhelming tournament (two assists in five games) up to this point, his status as one of the top prospects for June's 2019 NHL Entry Draft was long ago cemented. He could go as high as third-overall to Chicago and the chances of Podkolzin slipping out of the top five appear to be slim-to-none.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...