Vasili Podkolzin: Struggling at World U-18's

Podkolzin tallied an assist to help lead Russia to a 6-0 victory over Belarus in quarterfinal action at the Under-18 World Championship in Sweden on Thursday.

In addition to his helper, Podkolzin fired a game-high 11 shots on goal for good measure. The Russians, as a team, finished the contest with a ridiculous 65 shots on goal. Although Podkolzin has had an underwhelming tournament (two assists in five games) up to this point, his status as one of the top prospects for June's 2019 NHL Entry Draft was long ago cemented. He could go as high as third-overall to Chicago and the chances of Podkolzin slipping out of the top five appear to be slim-to-none.