Vaisanen was the 96th overall pick by Utah in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Vaisanen was a regular for KooKoo in Finland's top Liiga this past season despite the fact he turned just 18 years of age in mid-February. His 10 points in 50 games were an exceptional total given his youth and inexperience for the level. Vaisanen's game lacks dynamic qualities, but he reads the play well in all three zones and tends to keep things simple. It's really just a matter of Vaisanen developing his all-around game at this point. He has a real chance to develop into a bottom-pairing regular for Vaisanen at some point down the road.