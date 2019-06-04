Veini Vehvilainen: Signs entry-level deal
Vehvilainen signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
The Blue Jackets selected Vehvilainen in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The 22-year-old backstop spent the 2018-19 campaign with Karpat of the Finnish SM-liiga, compiling a 25-8-5 record while posting a highly impressive .930 save percentage and 1.58 GAA in 38 appearances. Vehvilainen will likely begin the 2019-20 season as AHL Cleveland's starter, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him earn a call-up if he impresses in the minors early on.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...