Veini Vehvilainen: Signs entry-level deal

Vehvilainen signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

The Blue Jackets selected Vehvilainen in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The 22-year-old backstop spent the 2018-19 campaign with Karpat of the Finnish SM-liiga, compiling a 25-8-5 record while posting a highly impressive .930 save percentage and 1.58 GAA in 38 appearances. Vehvilainen will likely begin the 2019-20 season as AHL Cleveland's starter, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him earn a call-up if he impresses in the minors early on.