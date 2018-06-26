Victor Antipin: Not in Buffalo's plans
The Sabres will not be extending a qualifying offer to Antipin, who spent one season with the team, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Antipin, who failed to score a goal while posting a minus-9 rating in 47 games in 2017-18, was reportedly heading back to play in Russia but general manager Jason Botterill implied the defenseman might first be looking for another opportunity in North America. The Sabres loaded up on blueliners in this weekend's draft -- highlighted by Rasmus Dahlin -- so the writing was on the wall for Antipin even had he wanted to stay in Buffalo.
