Antipin finalized the terms of a three-year contract with Magnitogorsk Metallurg (KHL) on Monday.

After initial reports Antipin would link up with a KHL club, there was some thought he might return to the Sabres after receiving a qualifying offer. However, the Russian will return to his homeland, rather than bounce around Buffalo's system where he would likely have split time between the AHL and NHL. By extending on offer, the organization retains his rights, meaning he would have to sign with the Sabres if he wants to return to the NHL -- or negotiate a trade.