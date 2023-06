Brattstrom signed a one-year contract with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League on Tuesday.

Brattstrom, who was eligible for unrestricted free agency this summer, posted a 3.71 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 18 appearances with AHL Grand Rapids during the 2022-23 season. The 26-year-old netminder was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Red Wings.