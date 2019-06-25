The Blackhawks have extended Ejdsell a qualifying offer, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Ejdsell has already decided to play for Farjestad BK of the SHL in 2019-20, but the Blackhawks will own his NHL rights should he decide to return to North America in the future. The 6-foot-5 forward spent the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Rockford, notching 12 goals and 29 points in 61 contests.