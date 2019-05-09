Ejdsell signed a two-year contract with Farjestad BK of the SHL on Thursday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Blackhawks still own Ejdsell's NHL rights as an upcoming restricted free agent, but at this point it seems highly unlikely that they'll extend him a qualifying offer by the June 25 deadline. If that ends up being the case, the 23-year-old forward will almost certainly remain overseas for the remainder of his professional playing career.