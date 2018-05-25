Viktor Loov: Headed overseas
Loov agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Helsinki Jokerit of the KHL on Friday.
Loov was brought over by the Wild from the Devils in exchange for a pair of forwards in order to bolster Minnesota's blue-line depth and while the 25-year-old did earn a couple of call-ups, he was never able to crack the lineup. Instead, the Swede played 60 games in the minors this year -- split between Iowa and Binghamton -- tallying five goals and 19 assists. Without an NHL contract in hand, the 2012 seventh-round pick will look to revitalize his career in the KHL.
