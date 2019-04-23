Ville Heinola: Leading Finland at World U-18's
Heinola tallied a goal and an assist in Finland's 12-0 drubbing of Switzerland at the Under-18 World Championship in Sweden on Tuesday.
Fellow 2019 draft prospect Patrik Puistola added a hat trick for the Finns. Heinola saw his draft stock rise considerably after a stellar performance at the World Junior Championship over the holiday season and he has continued his strong play at the World U-18's. Heinola is known for his steadiness and ability to contribute in a multitude of areas. The 18-year-old figures to be a mid-first-round selection in June's NHL Entry Draft.
