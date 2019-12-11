Ville Meskanen: Hits waiver wire
Meskanen was placed on unconditional waivers by the Rangers on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Meskanen signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Rangers in May of 2018 and put up solid numbers in his first season in North America, as he notched 34 points in 70 games for the Wolf Pack. The winger was off to a slower start this year with just four helpers in 20 games. Assuming he goes unclaimed, the Finn figures to head back home and could rejoin Ilves Tampere where he previous spent four seasons.
