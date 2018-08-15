Ville Pokka: Set for KHL debut
Pokka will spend the 2018-19 campaign playing for Avangard Omsk in the KHL.
Pokka -- who was drafted 34th overall in 2012 -- has yet to break into the NHL, instead, spending the past four seasons in the AHL. With no clear path into the Senators lineup, the 24-year-old will hope to jump-start his career in Russia.
