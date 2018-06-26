Dunn (upper body) was not tendered a qualifying offer from the Penguins, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. As a result, he'll officially become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Dunn was throw into a complex three-team trade highlighted by Derick Brassard and his move to Pittsburgh -- from Ottawa -- last February. The former has yet to make his NHL debut, and obviously he'll have to find a new employer before we can even begin to analyze his fantasy prospects.