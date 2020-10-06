Hinostroza won't receive a qualifying offer from the Coyotes, which means he'll become an unrestricted free agent Oct. 9, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Hinostroza's qualifying over would come in at $1.5 million, and the Coyotes are actively trying to shed salary this offseason, so this news doesn't come as a major surprise, especially considering the 26-year-old forward only picked up five goals and 22 points in 68 games last campaign. The Chicago native should, however, have plenty of suitors in free agency as a skilled bottom-sixer that can chip in on the penalty kill.