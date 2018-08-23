Vitaly Vishnevski: Calls it a career
Vishnevski announced his retirement Thursday.
Vishnevski was picked in the first round by Anaheim in 1998, but he never panned out, scoring just 16 goals and 68 points in 552 games. He also roughed it up with 494 PIM in that span. The 38-year-old hasn't played in the NHL since his 2007-08 stint with the Devils. Vishnevski most recently posted six points for Cherepovets Severstal of the KHL.
