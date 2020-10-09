Sobotka (knee) agreed to terms on a short-term deal with NLA team SCRJ Lakers on Friday.

Sobotka's deal is just a one-month, injury-replacement contract which will allow him to play for the team. The Czech native will still be eligible to sign with an NHL club now that free agency has opened up. The center missed most of the 2020-21 campaign due to a knee injury, so the market for him could certainly be limited. This deal will allow Sobtoka to show NHL teams he is fully fit.