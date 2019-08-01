Wade Megan: Ending career
Megan announced his retirement from professional hockey Thursday, Cap Carey of NNY360.com reports.
Megan only played in 11 games with Detroit last season, in which he notched one helper, 16 shots and four hits while averaging a mere 7:53 of ice time. Following a four-year collegiate career with Boston University, the 29-year-old was unable to earn regular minutes in the NHL and will retire after just 15 appearances.
