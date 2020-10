Simmonds has been given permission by the Sabres to negotiate with other teams, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

According to reports, Simmonds has drawn interest from several clubs including the Maple Leafs and Canadiens. The winger recorded 24 points in 61 appearances for the Devils but managed a lone assist in seven games with Buffalo after being traded at the deadline. Wherever the Ontario native lands, he should be capable of pushing for the 30-point mark.