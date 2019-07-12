Wayne Simpson: Headed overseas
Simpson penned a one-year deal with EHC Ingolstadt (DEL) on Tuesday.
After spending the last four seasons in the AHL, Simpson will make the move to Germany for the upcoming 2019-20 campaign. A four-year player for Union College, the winger was never break into the NHL and will likely close out his professional career overseas.
