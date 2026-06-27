Wild's Adam Andersson: Swede joins Wild in Round 3

Andersson was the 83rd overall pick by Minnesota in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Andersson split time between three different Swedish Jr. leagues this past season, posting six goals and 26 points in 36 games in total. Those numbers aren't reflective of the offensive skill set he brings to the table. Andersson is 6-foot-4, 215 pounds. He protects the puck well, particularly down low and along the boards, and is willing to use his large frame to make a play. Andersson's long-term upside is dependent on his ability to improve both his foot speed and his ability to process things a bit more quickly in all three zones. Andersson won't turn 18 years of age until early July. He seems likely to earn some playing time this coming season for a Leksands team that was relegated from the SHL to the second-tier Allsvenskan.