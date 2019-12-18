Wild's Adam Beckman: Continues to roll in WHL

Beckman scored twice in WHL Spokane's 5-4 loss to Victoria on Tuesday.

The early returns on the 2019 Minnesota third-rounder (75th overall) continue to be excellent. Beckman is now second in WHL scoring (51 points) and tied for third in goals scored with 22. He has done this in just 31 games. Beckman has a long way to go, but he looks like a potential steal for a Wild team that is in desperate need of legitimate top-six offensive prospects in their system.