Wild's Adam Beckman: Overachiever joins up with Wild
Beckman was drafted 75th overall by the Wild at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Considering Beckman spent he 2017-18 campaign playing midget hockey in his native Saskatchewan, his first WHL season must be viewed as a rousing success. Beckman scored 32 goals while playing a significant role for a good Spokane club. The question moving forward is how much room is there in his game for further growth? Some scouts are confident his hockey sense and ability to finish around the net will translate to the professional level. Others see a kid who lacks physicality and the ability to contribute in other areas. We won't know which camp is correct for several more seasons.
