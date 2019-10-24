Wild's Adam Beckman: Posts five points in WHL action

Beckman picked up a goal and added four assists in WHL Spokane's 7-1 rout of Brandon on Wednesday.

With 19 points in his first 11 games, it's been a strong start to the season for the 2019 Wild third-rounder (75th overall). Beckman's production has been remarkable considering he was playing midget hockey in his native Saskatchewan as recently as two seasons ago. He has a long way to go, but his ceiling is high and he's certainly a player worth keeping an eye on in what is a thin Minnesota system.