Beckman was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Beckman's three-game NHL debut was mostly uneventful, as he registered a single assist while averaging 10:25 of ice time. The 20-year-old rang up 65 goals in his final 84 games with WHL Spokane from 2019-21, so it'll be interesting to see how long it takes for him to find that kind of scoring touch at the professional level. Beckman has a goal and two assists in four AHL contests this year, as well.