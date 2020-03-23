Wild's Adam Beckman: Signs entry-level contract

Beckman inked a three-year, entry-level deal with the Wild on Monday.

Beckman dominated in the WHL this season, leading the league in goals (48) and points (107) while posting a plus-44 rating in 63 games with the Spokane Chiefs. The 2019 third-round pick will likely return to his junior club for one final season in 2020-21, but he'll make the jump to AHL Iowa after that.