Benak scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Brantford's 5-4 win over Brampton on Saturday.

Benak has 10 points over seven contests in November, with a trio of three-point efforts fueling his surge. Overall, he's at 10 goals and 34 points through 19 contests for the Bulldogs. The Wild prospect is excelling in his first season of OHL play, though he will likely have a long development window as a fourth-round pick from 2025.