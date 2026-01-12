Benak scored three goals and added an assist in OHL Brantford's 7-3 win over Windsor on Sunday.

Benak has put up six points over three games since he returned from the World Junior Championship. Representing Czechia, the center earned eight points (one goal, seven assists) over seven contests during the tournament, showcasing his playmaking skills. Benak now has 19 goals and 30 helpers through 29 appearances with the Bulldogs this season, and he should continue to excel for a competitive team.