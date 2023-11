Raska was acquired by Minnesota from San Jose on Wednesday along with a 2026 fifth-round pick in exchange for Calen Addison.

Raska had no points and four PIM in seven contests with AHL San Jose this season before the trade. At the NHL level, he hasn't appeared on the scoresheet over eight career games. The 22-year-old is likely to remain in the AHL for now, but perhaps the Wild will call him up at some point during the 2023-24 campaign, depending on their injury situation.