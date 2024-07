Raska signed a one-year, two-way deal with Minnesota on Monday, per PuckPedia.

Raska has been held without a point in 13 career NHL appearances, including five last year with the Wild. The 22-year-old winger scored three goals and seven points in 49 games with AHL Iowa in 2023-24. He'll likely spend most of the 2024-25 season at the AHL level.