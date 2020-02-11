Galchenyuk was traded to the Minnesota Wild along with Calen Addison and a 2020 first-round pick in exchange for Jason Zucker on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Galchenyuk's tenure in Pittsburgh lasted just 45 games. He registered a disappointing five goals and 17 points in a Penguins sweater and was given just 9:22 of ice time per game since the beginning of January. A change of scenery could benefit the 25-year-old forward who will suit up for his fourth different team in the last three seasons.