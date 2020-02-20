Wild's Alex Galchenyuk: First goal in new sweater
Galchenyuk scored the game-tying goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.
Galchenyuk tallied at 15:15 of the third period to force overtime. In the shootout, the 26-year-old added the decisive tally to secure the Wild's win. The goal in regulation was his first point in four games with his new team. He's at 18 points and 70 shots through 49 contests between the Wild and Penguins this year.
More News
-
Wild's Alex Galchenyuk: Quiet night with new team•
-
Wild's Alex Galchenyuk: Dealt to Minnesota•
-
Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Earns assist in win•
-
Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Bends twine in win•
-
Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Scores again Saturday•
-
Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Scores second goal of season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.