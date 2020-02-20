Galchenyuk scored the game-tying goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Galchenyuk tallied at 15:15 of the third period to force overtime. In the shootout, the 26-year-old added the decisive tally to secure the Wild's win. The goal in regulation was his first point in four games with his new team. He's at 18 points and 70 shots through 49 contests between the Wild and Penguins this year.