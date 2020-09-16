General Manager Bill Guerin said Wednesday that it's unlikely that Galchenyuk will return to the Wild next season, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Galchenyuk played out the final year of his three-year, $14.7 million contract with the Wild after being traded from the Penguins in February. The Russian produced just eight goals and 24 points - both career lows - across 59 games with the Penguins and Wild in 2019-20. Galchenyuk's pending departure will open a spot for a younger player in the lineup for Minnesota, and it's unclear what sort of suitors Galchenyuk will have on the open market.