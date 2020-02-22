Galchenyuk posted two assists, six hits and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Galchenyuk's helpers came on second-period tallies by Carson Soucy and Jared Spurgeon. Through five games with the Wild, Galchenyuk now has three points. The 26-year-old is up to 20 points, 73 shots and 41 hits through 50 contests overall. He's settled into a top-six role in Minnesota, something he was rarely afforded with Pittsburgh prior to a trade on Feb. 10.