Wild's Alex Galchenyuk: Quiet night with new team
Galchenyuk had one shot while skating in 12:26 of ice time in Tuesday's game against Vegas.
Tuesday marked Galchenyuk's first game with his new team after he was dealt from Pittsburgh on Monday. The 26-year-old was given Jason Zucker's old spot on the power play in the game, skating in 2:30 of power-play ice time, which is a good sign for his fantasy prospects going forward. Galchenyuk has produced just five goals and 17 points through 46 games this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.