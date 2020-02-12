Galchenyuk had one shot while skating in 12:26 of ice time in Tuesday's game against Vegas.

Tuesday marked Galchenyuk's first game with his new team after he was dealt from Pittsburgh on Monday. The 26-year-old was given Jason Zucker's old spot on the power play in the game, skating in 2:30 of power-play ice time, which is a good sign for his fantasy prospects going forward. Galchenyuk has produced just five goals and 17 points through 46 games this campaign.