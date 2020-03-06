Play

Galchenyuk scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Galchenyuk's tally at 11:30 of the second period restored a one-goal advantage for the Wild. He's racked up five points through 12 games with his new team, and now has 22 points in 57 contests overall when factoring in his time with the Penguins this year.

