Wild's Alex Galchenyuk: Two-point effort in Anaheim
Galchenyuk scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.
Galchenyuk put the Wild ahead 4-3 with a goal at 14:20 of the third period. He also assisted on Mats Zuccarello's first-period tally. The 26-year-old Galchenyuk has three goals and four helpers through 14 games with the Wild. He's at 24 points, 86 shots and a minus-5 rating in 59 contests overall.
