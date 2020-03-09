Galchenyuk scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Galchenyuk put the Wild ahead 4-3 with a goal at 14:20 of the third period. He also assisted on Mats Zuccarello's first-period tally. The 26-year-old Galchenyuk has three goals and four helpers through 14 games with the Wild. He's at 24 points, 86 shots and a minus-5 rating in 59 contests overall.