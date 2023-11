The Wild activated Goligoski (lower body) from long-term injured reserve Friday.

Goligoski played in the opening two games of the season before he suffered the injury at practice Oct. 16. Goligoski's activation required the Wild to demote Vinni Lettieri and Dakota Mermis to the minors in order to get under the salary cap. Goligoski had two goals and four assists in 46 games last season with the Wild.