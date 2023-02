Goligoski has been a healthy scratch for Minnesota's last three games.

Goligoski has been used in just 19 of Minnesota's 48 games this season despite staying healthy. When he has been in the lineup in 2022-23, the 37-year-old's contributed a goal, three points, 19 hits and 26 blocks while averaging 17:02 of ice time. Unless an injury to a defenseman forces Minnesota to alter its plans, Goligoski is unlikely to see his role significantly grow as the campaign progresses.