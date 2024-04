Goligoski posted an assist and blocked four shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Goligoski has been in the lineup for four of the Wild's last six games after sitting out all but one game in February and March combined. The 38-year-old defenseman is up to 10 helpers, 30 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 25 hits and a minus-8 rating through 34 appearances this season. Goligoski's limited role gives him virtually no fantasy appeal this late in the campaign.