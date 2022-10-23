Goligoski hasn't gotten much work this season and has a minus-5 rating without a point through four games.

Goligoski was a healthy scratch for Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss against Boston, but even before that he was used sparingly. He logged 18:31 of ice time in his Oct. 13 season debut followed by an average of just 12:58 over his next three games. This slow start comes after his steep decline from an average of 23:00 TOI in 2020-21 to 18:56 last season. He's 37 years old, so his fall is understandable and a comeback might not be in the cards.