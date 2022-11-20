Goligoski scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Goligoski played the hero in this one with his first overtime goal since 2017. He struck 1:12 into the extra session on a feed from Sam Steel. Prior to Saturday's game, Goligoski was honored for reaching 1,000 NHL contests, a mark he achieved Oct. 20 versus the Canucks. He's only played in two of the 14 games since, so he's far from a regular in the lineup at 37 years old. The defenseman has contributed eight shots on net, four blocked shots, two hits and a minus-5 rating through six appearances this season, and his goal was his first point of the year.