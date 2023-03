Goligoski scored a goal, dished an assist, blocked four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Blues.

Goligoski scored on a breakaway in the second period and set up Ryan Reaves' tally in the third. This outing snapped a 12-game point drought for Goligoski, who has seen more defensive usage in a bottom-four role lately. The 37-year-old blueliner has just six points with 57 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 36 contests.