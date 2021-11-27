Goligoski scored a goal on his lone shot and added two blocks with a plus-3 rating Friday in a 7-1 victory over Winnipeg.

Goligoski tallied the first of six straight Minnesota goals, flicking a point shot through heavy traffic to open the scoring less than a minute into the game. The first-year Wild defender, playing in his home state, has enjoyed a productive November with 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 11 games.